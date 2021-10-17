CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
To The Point: U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow on mental health services

By Rick Albin
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 7 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, says she is working with the state to make sure mental health services are available and affordable.

“I’ve been working for years both to fight the stigma so people would reach out and ask for help and advocate for the help they need and their family needs and so on, but then we have to fund mental health and substance abuse as healthcare. That’s what it is, you know it’s basically diseases in the brain as opposed to other organs in the body, but it’s healthcare,” she said.

Plus, you will meet the four individuals who are running for the 28th senate district in a special election.

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

