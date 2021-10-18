CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Leslie Odom Jr. stars in time-traveling romance 'Needle in a Timestack' for director John Ridley

By George Pennacchio
ABC7
ABC7
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enuZO_0cTawQLS00

If technology allowed you to go back in time to change how something in your life turned out... would you do it?

The new movie "Needle in a Timestack" looks at the concepts of true love and time travel. It was written and directed by Oscar winning writer-director John Ridley, and stars Leslie Odom Jr., Cynthia Erivo, Freida Pinto and Orlando Bloom.

Odom stars in this time traveling, sci-fi, romance filled film, playing a man who goes to great lengths to find, and keep his long lost love.

"It was the chance to work with someone I respected, on a script I'm passionate about," said Odom. "An easy yes for me."

Ridley was intrigued, not just by the time traveling questions that are raised but how it highlights the importance of enjoying every moment - and living with no regrets.

"Coulda woulda shoulda - I think that's such a big part of life," said Ridley. "If I'd done one thing differently where would I be? Would it be better, would it be worse?"

It's not just the profound elements of the story that Ridley was focused on; it was being able to utilize, and celebrate, a talented, diverse cast and crew.

"There's more storytelling out there with people like us, in front of and behind the camera, but not enough of it," said Ridley. "So to tell something that was beautiful, and emotional... when we started it, it was a different world but coming out of the year we had to remind people of color there is love in our lives, there is joy, there is beauty. I could not have asked for a better project to be involved with to try and reintegrate into the world."

Odom agrees that our pandemic affected year can't help but broaden our perspective on the world.

"I think that maybe people will bring that with them to the viewing of a film like this. You know- what if?" said Odom.

"Needle in a Timestack" is in theaters and on VOD now.

Comments / 0

Related
Roger Ebert

Needle in a Timestack

“Needle in a Timestack” is based on a short story by esteemed science-fiction author Robert Silverberg that first appeared in the pages of the June 1983 edition of Playboy. Oddly enough, almost two decades earlier, he published a short story collection by the same name but which had no other connection to it. To some people, especially those driven by John Ridley’s screen adaptation to look up the source material, this may seem a bit perplexing, though it does make a strange bit of sense when one considers the story's nature. As it turns out, this literary curiosity proves to be far more interesting than the finished film, which takes an undeniably interesting premise and then fails to make good use of it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Extra

Leslie Odom Jr. Reveals Where He Would Time Travel

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with Leslie Odom Jr. and director John Ridley to talk about their new sci-fi drama “Needle in a Timestack.”. Leslie plays a married man struggling to maintain his marriage in a world where time travel exists, and the actor dished on where he would go if he could jump to another year.
TRAVEL
Broadway.com

See Tony Winners Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr. as Time-Crossed Lovers in Needle in a Timestack

Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr. in "Needle in a Timestack" Tony winners Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr. star alongside Broadway alum Orlando Bloom in Needle in a Timestack, which is set to premiere in select theaters and on-demand on October 15. Directed by Oscar winner John Ridley, the drama follows Nick (Odom Jr.) and Janine (Erivo), who live in marital bliss, until Janine’s ex-husband (Bloom) warps time to try to tear them apart. Both Erivo and Odom Jr. are also Oscar nominees for their performances in Harriet and One Night in Miami, respectively. Bloom, who made his Broadway debut in 2013's Romeo & Juliet, is known for his roles in The Lord of the Rings and The Pirates of the Caribbean films. Learn more about the time travel love story by watching the trailer below.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

'Needle in a Timestack' Review: Leslie Odom Jr. and Cynthia Erivo Are Stuck in Parallel-Reality Puzzler

Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton) has been nominated for two Oscars. Tony winner Cynthia Erivo (“The Color Purple”) has been nominated for two Oscars. Writer-director John Ridley won one Oscar for “12 Years a Slave” and deserved another for his L.A. Riots documentary “Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992.” Any film would be fortunate to have just one of these talents, and yet, the combination of all three — plus Orlando Bloom and Freida Pinto — does nothing to enliven the dopey sci-fi slog that is “Needle in a Timestack.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freida Pinto
Person
John Ridley
Person
Orlando Bloom
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Leslie Odom Jr.
Person
Leslie Odom
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Replacement names 'Needle in a Timestack' producers should use immediately

Making a movie penned by 12 Years A Slave writer John Ridley and staring Leslie Odom Jr., Cynthia Erivo, Orlando Bloom and Freida Pinto can certainly get expensive. Maybe it even leads to budget cuts in other areas. Like, say, marketing or audience testing. Sometimes, that means you just have to release your art into the world and be ready to accept whatever public interpretation follows.
MOVIES
theberkshireedge.com

Singer-actor Leslie Odom Jr. helps The Mahaiwe celebrate its 2021 gala

GREAT BARRINGTON — The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center held its annual gala at Memorial Park in Great Barrington on Sunday evening, Oct. 11. A reception and dinner were followed by a performance from Leslie Odom Jr., back inside the theater. An actor, singer, and songwriter, Odom was made famous by his portrayal of Aaron Burr in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical “Hamilton,” which earned him a 2016 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical and a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
lrmonline.com

Needle in a Timestack Final Trailer Has Conflicted Loves By Warping Time

Cynthia Erivo as Janine Mikkelsen and Leslie Odom Jr. as Nick Mikkelsen in Needle in a Timestack. Photo Credit: Cate Cameron/Lionsgate. In stories about time wars and time travel, the question always remains is would you ever manipulate the past knowing that it would change the future? In Needle in a Timestack, one man’s love for a woman sought out a way to rechange his present by manipulating the past in a time warp. Instead, it may leave an unforeseen consequence that manipulated everyone’s lives.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Travel#Needle#Timestack#Vod
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Review: Lost lovers looking for a 'Needle in a Timestack'

It’s probably best for audiences to leave the expectation of hard science out of the sci-fi in adapter-director John Ridley’s “Needle in a Timestack.” The futuristic romance is likely best viewed as a metaphorical meditation on the inevitability of love, rather than a time-travel adventure with a semi-logical foundation. Based...
MOVIES
Decider

New Movies On Demand: ‘Needle In A Timestack,’ ‘Copshop’ + More

It would be amazing if we could go back in time and relive the best moments of our lives, or at least experience certain things again for the first time. In this week’s new movies on VOD, those old feelings and emotions are coursing through several films. In Sh*thouse, Alex (Cooper Raiff) is a college freshman who has a night he’ll never forget thanks to that endorphin rush you get when you develop an instantaneous crush. Meanwhile, over in Needle In A Timestack, Leslie Odom Jr. plays a married man who can time travel back to the days when he and his wife, Cynthia Erivo, were just dating to make sure nothing, and no one will interfere with their future happiness. (If only someone could go back in time and name the film something — anything — else.)
MOVIES
oscars.org

Your Weekend Watchlist: From John Ridley's 'Timestack' Sci-Fi To Michael Myers' Return

"What's new for me about this film is that it was so frontal—it was the first time I actually represented a woman who had the same vocation as me," says writer-director and Academy member Mia Hansen-Løve, in her A.frame exclusive this week. Fresh off a Cannes premiere, the film stars Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth as a couple, and a couple of filmmakers, who make a pilgrimage to the island of Fårö—the longtime home of legendary filmmaker Ingmar Bergman. A poignant commentary on love, relationships and the creative process, the movie's meta-narrative aspects were not lost on Hansen-Løve, who found her perfect foil in Bergman's lofty home turf. "For years, I wanted to make a film about this, but I didn't know how and where and which form it would take. Until I got the idea of setting it in Fårö," she explains. "I had never been there, and it was really a place you dream up, a place of pilgrimage. Sort of a fantasy, fantasme." Also starring Mia Wasikowska and Anders Danielsen Lie.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Newnan Times-Herald

Needle in a Timestack: Great cast lead emotionally vacant dramatic sci-fi

“Needle in a Timestack” has all the emotional depth of a perfume commercial. And that’s surprising. After all, the film is written and directed by John Ridley, Oscar-winner for writing “12 Years a Slave.” And the problems with this movie fall squarely on his talented shoulders. The near-future narrative centers...
MOVIES
The Spokesman-Review

Leslie Odom Jr. performs with Spokane Symphony on Friday

Tony and Grammy winner Leslie Odom Jr. performs with the Spokane Symphony on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox in a collaboration with Whitworth University. The special engagement sold out in less than two hours when tickets went on sale shortly after the May 11 announcement.
SPOKANE, WA
Midland Reporter-Telegram

New movies to stream this week: 'The Velvet Underground,' 'Needle in a Timestack' and more

Director Todd Haynes ("Carol," "Velvet Goldmine") turns to feature documentary with "The Velvet Underground," a mostly fascinating, sometimes frustrating look at the inception and career of the pioneering 1960s rock band featuring the late Lou Reed. Haynes's approach is certainly nontraditional: In addition to contemporary interviews with former band members John Cale and Maureen Tucker, the filmmaker tries to emulate the psychedelic look and feel of the band's early shows (staged by artist/producer Andy Warhol, under the umbrella of the multimedia moniker Exploding Plastic Inevitable, with film projection, flashing lights, dancers and other performers from Warhol's Factory). The resulting collage-y, split-screen, stroboscopic gimmick wears a bit thin at times, and makes it sometimes hard to follow the exact chronology of the story, without a conventional narrator or on-screen dates and place names. But it's a lively and well-told history for the most part, particularly when we get to listen to Jonathan Richman - an acolyte of the band while still in high school, who went on to form the Modern Lovers, and release an album produced by Cale. Richman is a charmingly goofy raconteur, and - alone among the film's talking heads - speaks to the Velvet Underground as music-makers, and not just as a cultural phenomenon. Now if only Haynes would make his next music documentary entirely about him. R. Available on Apple TV Plus. Contains crude language, nudity and sexual and drug references. 121 minutes.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

John Lithgow on Playing a “Flamboyant” (Yet Reclusive) Writer in James Patterson Audio Drama ‘The Guilty’

Fans of John Lithgow may not get to see his face in his latest role. However, hearing his signature voice in James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski’s Audible Original drama The Guilty contributes to a highly immersive audio experience. The actor voices the reclusive, wildly successful writer Osmond Box, performing alongside Bryce Dallas Howard, Aldis Hodge, Corey Stoll, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Stephen DeRosa, Julie White, Danny Burstein and Peter Gallagher. “There were so many elements there that appealed to me. James Patterson for one thing — the fact that Audible had invited him to experiment with audio drama, something that I’ve been doing...
MOVIES
WREG

Peter Scolari, co-star of ‘Bosom Buddies’, ‘Newhart’ dead at 66

(WGHP) — An actor has passed away from an extended cancer battle. TMZ reports that Peter Scolari, 66, who starred alongside Tom Hanks in the sitcom “Bosom Buddies”, has died. He was diagnosed with cancer 2 years ago but kept the diagnoses private. Scolari was put on the map, along with Hanks, in 1980 with […]
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
78K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy