NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has caught up with a murder suspect who had been a fugitive for the past 10 months. Detectives have been trying to track down 19-year-old Moussa Cisse, who allegedly killed a young mother and wounded her fiancé in Harlem in January. Detectives believe he may have fled to West Africa. Twenty-nine-year-old Shadina Smith was shot several times in the chest and later died. Her fiancé survived. Cisse is facing murder, attempted murder and several weapons charges.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO