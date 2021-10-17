CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Products 10/13/21 feat. Kitty’s Flowers – Pair of Bluetooth Wearable Brooches – Art byPhysicis! @adafruit #adafruit #newproducts

Cover picture for the articleOpenMV Cam H7 R2 – MicroPython Embedded Vision Machine Learning: The OpenMV Cam is like a super powerful microcontroller board with a camera on board that you program in MicroPython. It’s easy to run machine visions algorithms on what the OpenMV Cam sees so you can track colors, detect faces, and...

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

The Great Search: Triple Nickels! (555 Timers) #TheGreatSearch #DigiKey #Adafruit @DigiKey @Adafruit

We just saw Colin’s great video on 555 timers, who doesn’t love these classic chips? You can still get them, heck they are one of the few things you CAN get!. So, if you want to make a one-shot timer or a mini synth, check out Digi-Key for all your 555 timer needs (video above). They’ve also greatly improved in performance since the ’70s, with wider voltage range, lower quiescent current, and higher frequency outputs.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

UPDATED GUIDE: Adafruit Metro Mini #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit @adafruit

There’s a new PrettyPins diagram in town, and it’s for your favorite little Arduino board – the Adafruit Metro Mini! The Adafruit Metro Mini guide Pinouts page has been updated to include the new pinouts diagram. The Downloads page has been updated with a link to the PDF on GitHub. Now it’s super simple to sort out which pin is which. Check it out!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Adafruit EyeLights LED Glasses and Driver

Have you always wanted to upgrade your ensemble with a creepy-cool creature PCB silkscreen and an eye-blistering arrangement of LEDs? We love to put NeoPixels on our face, as evidenced by our many glowy LED glasses projects. Each of these requires quite a bit of soldering, and the cost of each NeoPixel adds up quickly. So we wanted to make a PCB assembly that can be used by any microcontroller to make glamorous face-tronics.
adafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: Solid core or Stranded Wire? – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

Thick, thin, flexible or shapeable – solid core & stranded wire cover all the bases. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Magic ‘Jars of Light’ made with Adafruit Circuit Playground Bluefruit by @YifanZhou1999 #CPB #CircuitPython @gallaugher

Amazing work by Boston College Physical Computing student Evan Zhou (@YifanZhou1999) for the project “Make Art”. The project uses Adafruit CircuitPlayground Bluefruit microcontroller boards programmed in CircuitPython. Lights behave like liquid: moving, mixing, and pouring between containers!. video above, the Twitter post here and this Instructable on how to make...
DESIGN
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Pico Four Keypad @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit

NEW GUIDE ALERT! John Park’s Pico Four Keypad Guide is live. Much like the now infamous Stack Overflow The Key copy/paste keypad, this small, beautiful keypad is designed to speed up your most important tasks!. You can build it with some hand wired mechanical keyswitches (no PCB or diode matrix...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

PocketView: Through-Fabric Information Displays #WearableWednesday

Tech Xplore has a report on smart displays that are desinged to be shown through fabric. It could be neat to see this incoprorated into phone cases, something you always have in your pocket. The new technology, which the researchers are calling PocketView, uses LED lights to display basic information....
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Adas of Adafruit #ALD21 @findingada

Working at Adafruit you don’t have to search far to find the next generation of inspiration. A huge Thank You to all the of the modern day ‘Adas’ of Adafruit who work, lead, and inspire! Keep being excellent!. We hope everyone continues to celebrate role models near and far. Happy...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: Logic Level Shifter – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

Logic level shifters translate data between 5V & 3V devices. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
ENGINEERING

