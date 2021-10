It seems fate is not in favor of Garrison Mathews being a Boston Celtics two way player — and Mathews quite certainly isn’t per reporting by The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. Per Weiss, the former Washington Wizards sharpshooter turned down the two way slot to try and find a full roster slot elsewhere, particularly given the Celtics’ tax burden makes converting his deal into a regular one this season unlikely. Pinson, however, may yet end up a Boston two way player given the team is sending him to the Maine Celtics, and could still elect to give him the slot if it doesn’t like what it sees from players cut by other teams.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO