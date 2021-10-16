Metroid Dread: Elun Collectibles | How To Find All Energy & Missile Tanks

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ most recently announced update and DLC Happy Home Paradise has enthused fans of the franchise, but can Nintendo continue the hype?. March 2020 brought the latest installment of the Animal Crossing franchise and at first, updates were strong, pulling players back in each time. Spring brought the introduction of shrubbery and the museum’s art gallery. Summer offered a major update with the ability to swim, an expansion of sea creatures at the museum, and the reintroduction of the character Pascal. These updates were exciting and took the internet by storm each time, with players eager to discuss their new experiences with the game. Fall and winter were similarly exciting with the changing seasons in the game, bringing new items and scenery to players’ islands. However, each year only has so many seasons before they come right back around again. This fact seemed to hinder the strong momentum Animal Crossing: New Horizons started out with.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO