This CJ McCollum for Collin Sexton trade doesn’t work for the Cavs. The Cavs continue to be the center of trade talks as the season creeps ever so closer. The Cavaliers have been tied most recently in trade rumors the Philadelphia 76ers and the Portland Trailblazers. Usually, with the 76ers it’s a combination of players and picks for Ben Simmons. For the Trailblazers, it’s been a wider range of players from Robert Covington, to Norman Powell and occasionally CJ McCollum.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO