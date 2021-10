Following a mini-bye, the Seahawks will return to action aiming to get back into the win column against the Steelers on Sunday Night Football at Heinz Field. For the first time in nearly 4,000 days, Seattle will take the field without starting quarterback Russell Wilson, who landed on injured reserve on Friday one week after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his right middle finger. With him sidelined, Geno Smith will make his first start since 2017 and will attempt to lead his team back to the .500 mark against a Pittsburgh squad coming off an impressive 27-19 victory over Denver in Week 5.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO