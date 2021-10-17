Top 55 Architecture Trends In October

7-Eleven is expanding its hot foods selection to include new Korean BBQ Chicken Taquitos. Taquitos are essentially rolled tacos and have long been one of 7-Eleven's most popular dishes. Now the brand is offering a new version of the snack that's inspired by the tasty flavors of Korean BBQ. The new Korean BBQ Chicken Taquitos start with all-white meat chicken that's been tossed in a tangy Korean BBQ sauce and wrapped up in a crispy flour tortilla. According to 7-Eleven, the new taquitos feature “satisfying and savory flavors” like soy sauce, garlic, onion, toasted sesame oil, ginger, red pepper, and a hint of brown sugar – all the elements that give Korean BBQ that sweet taste with a hint of heat.
