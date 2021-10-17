Police investigate possible DUI crash with one dead, two hospitalized in SLC

NORTH SALT LAKE ( ABC4 )- One person is dead and two are critically injured in a crash following a pursuit in North Salt Lake.

The two other people involved in the crash were taken to an area hospital with non-critical injuries. One other person was involved but their condition was not released. None of the individuals involved in the crash have been identified as of yet.

The crash occurred in a residential area around 500 North and 1200 West in North Salt Lake around noon, according to Mitch Gwilliam of the North Salt Lake PD. North Salt Lake Police Department first received a call about a possible DUI on a gold four-door pick up truck with a bicycle on the back of it.







Police spotted the vehicle going southbound on Highway 89 just south of center street in North Salt Lake and attempted to stop the vehicle. Two adult males were seen in the vehicle with one of them driving erratically, Gwilliam said.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle before it fled and went on to I-15 southbound in Davis County and exited in Salt Lake City and crashed into an uninvolved vehicle. Gwilliam said the impact of the crash caused the death of an adult female in the uninvolved vehicle. The two males in the pick-up were also taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gwilliam said he did see “a couple of bottles” at the scene of the crash. Eyewitnesses saw the males passing a whiskey bottle to each other inside the vehicle.

Police are also looking for video from a home or business security system along 1200 West between 500 North and 1000 North that shows police activity during the pursuit.

North Salt Lake Police Department, Woods Cross PD, and Davis County agencies were investigating the crash. The Salt Lake Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team (C.A.R.T.) has taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will update with any new details.

