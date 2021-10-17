CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bisman Community Food Co-op hosts German soup cook off fundraiser

By Cameron Brewer
 7 days ago

Bismarck community members are helping benefit a local soup kitchen in a little friendly competition.

The Bisman Community Food Co-op hosted a German soup cook-off Saturday, giving participants a chance to vote on the best-tasting bowl.

The different soup options in the contest included Rueben soup, and garlic and mashed potato soup, to name a few.

About 80 taste-testers voted on which one they liked best, and gave a $5 dollar donation to go toward the Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe.

About $400 were raised from the cook-off, which will all be donated to Heavens Helpers on Monday.

“Real food, a community connection, local roots are three of the things that are core for being a co-op and October is National Coop month. We decided in honor of national coop month and October Fest to do our own little twist on it by doing a German Soup Cookoff,“ Bisman Community Food Co-Op general manager Shirley Reese said.

And if you’re wondering who won, Tjacob Smude’s German Potato Soup and Jessica Ireland’s Grandma’s garlic mashed potato soup tied for first.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

