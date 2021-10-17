Bisman Community Food Co-op hosts German soup cook off fundraiser

Bismarck community members are helping benefit a local soup kitchen in a little friendly competition.

The Bisman Community Food Co-op hosted a German soup cook-off Saturday, giving participants a chance to vote on the best-tasting bowl.

The different soup options in the contest included Rueben soup, and garlic and mashed potato soup, to name a few.

About 80 taste-testers voted on which one they liked best, and gave a $5 dollar donation to go toward the Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe.

About $400 were raised from the cook-off, which will all be donated to Heavens Helpers on Monday.

“Real food, a community connection, local roots are three of the things that are core for being a co-op and October is National Coop month. We decided in honor of national coop month and October Fest to do our own little twist on it by doing a German Soup Cookoff,“ Bisman Community Food Co-Op general manager Shirley Reese said.

And if you’re wondering who won, Tjacob Smude’s German Potato Soup and Jessica Ireland’s Grandma’s garlic mashed potato soup tied for first.

