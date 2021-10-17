CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Up Next: Can Penn State Get Right Against Illinois?

By Mark Wogenrich
AllPennState
AllPennState
 7 days ago

Penn State resumes its chase for a Big Ten football title Saturday with one more tour of the West Division. The Lions host Illinois, which also had a bye, before concluding the regular season with five games against East Division opponents.

While the stretch run is daunting, Penn State first needs to get past Illinois potentially without two of its best players. Here's the early look at Penn State-Illinois.

Penn State (5-1) vs. Illinois (2-5)

  • When: Noon ET Saturday
  • Where: Beaver Stadium
  • TV: ABC
  • Streaming: fuboTV
  • Series History: Penn State leads 20-5
  • Last Meeting: Penn State 56-21 in 2020

About the Lions: Their visit to Iowa proved costly beyond the loss. The Lions lost three captains to injury that day, including defensive tackle PJ Mustipher for the season. Mustipher's absence is significant. He was having an all-Big Ten season in the middle and was a key reason Arnold Ebiketie, Ellis Brooks and Jaquan Brisker could be so successful. Penn State's defensive line already was thin, having lost end Adisa Isaac to injury before the season and tackle Hakeem Beamon for undisclosed reasons. Dvon Ellies played well at Iowa behind Mustipher but also left the game briefly because he was hurt. He and Coziah Izzard will shoulder plenty of responsibility on the line in Mustipher's absence. Meanwhile, quarterback Sean Clifford's status remains uncertain after he was knocked from the game. Ideally, Penn State would start Ta'Quan Roberson at quarterback and hope to get Clifford back for Ohio State on Oct. 30. With two weeks as the lead quarterback in practice, Roberson should be better prepared than he was to be parachuted into the Iowa game. Further, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich must tailor a gameplan to minimize Roberson's weaknesses and deliver him some confidence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NTZMk_0cTasx8T00

About the Illini: The last time we saw Illinois, new coach Bret Bielema was on the Beaver Stadium sideline in December, when Penn State won 56-21. It was a cold, grim evening for the Illini, and this season appears headed in the same direction. Illinois has lost five of six since a season-opening win over Nebraska, and its offense has been dreary. The Illini rank last in the Big Ten in scoring offense (17.7 points per game) and can't throw the ball (153.7 yards per game). In their last game against Wisconsin, the Illini managed just 93 yards of offense, averaging less than 2 per play. The quarterback situation has been a mess. Rutgers transfer Artur Sitkowski has replaced Brandon Peters twice because of injuries, and neither quarterback has been very effective. Since Sitkowski and Peters combined for a completion rate of 78.9 percent against Nebraska, Illinois hasn't completed more than 54 percent of its passes in a game. Against Wisconsin, Sitkowski went 8 for 12 and threw 12 consecutive incompletions in one stretch. Illinois' defense has been pretty good the past month, allowing more than 20 points only once. But the Illini offense has been of no help whatsoever.

Can James Franklin get Penn State to the College Football Playoff?

Franklin refutes the idea of faking injuries: 'I'm trying to protect college football'

Comments / 0

Related
AllPennState

'I Was a Little Edgy Sunday,' James Franklin Says

Penn State coach James Franklin said he was "a little edgy" at practice Sunday, one day after his team defeated Villanova 38-17. He brought that edginess intentionally, "for everybody to make sure that we're not satisfied or complacent with where we're at." Evidently, the decision made an impact. Franklin called...
VILLANOVA, PA
AllPennState

Penn State Has Three Weeks to Get Healthy

Penn State began its bye week with a considerable list of questions to address following Saturday's 23-20 loss to Iowa. Quarterback, of course, is the primary concern, but the Lions must answer others before hosting Illinois on homecoming Oct. 23. Let's address thoughts big and small about No. 7 Penn State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Illinois State
State
Nebraska State
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Nick Saban Had Brutally Honest Admission On Lane Kiffin

It’s a rematch of former coworkers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday. Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama are hosting Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kiffin, of course, used to work under Saban at Alabama. He spent multiple seasons as the Alabama offensive coordinator before...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Peters
Person
Sean Clifford
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Football Player Confirms He Quit Team

An Ohio State football player appears to have legitimately quit the team during the middle of Saturday night’s game. Toward the end of the first half, Ohio State linebacker K’Vaughan Pope reportedly threw his gloves into the stands and stormed off the field. He was reportedly accompanied by a staff member into the locker room.
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Angry Tennessee fan holding a boot goes viral during Alabama game

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee fans have generated as much chatter in recent Volunteer games as the UT players on the field. This year’s “Third Saturday in October” game is in Tuscaloosa. One UT fan who made the trip to enemy territory went viral on Twitter thanks to the ESPN cameras.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Ohio State#American Football#The West Division#Lions#East Division#Penn State Illinois#Abc Streaming#Penn State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee defeats Alabama, remains unbeaten

No. 2 Tennessee defeated Alabama, 51-0, Friday night in Tuscaloosa. The Vols’ rugby team remains unbeaten during the 2021 fall season. Tennessee kicked off its 2021 fall schedule at Ohio State on Sept. 4, winning 30-23 against the Buckeyes. UT was also victorious at Cincinnati on Sept. 5, defeating the Bearcats 22-0.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Michigan Band’s Shot At Ohio State Is Going Viral

When we talk about college marching bands, we’re typically talking about Ohio State’s. This time, it’s the Michigan band that deserves recognition. During halftime of the Michigan-Northwestern game on Saturday, the University of Michigan marching band took a pretty hilarious shot at the Buckeyes. The band performed a beer pong...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
College Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy faces backlash from Alabama, Tennessee fans

Greg McElroy was the subject of criticism from both Alabama and Tennessee fans on Saturday, and appeared to spend part of halftime reading about it on social media. Fans in particular pointed out McElroy’s analysis on ESPN of a sideline play when Alabama’s Brian Robinson Jr. was tackled several steps out of bounds by Jeremy Banks. Meanwhile, Alabama fans appeared to not appreciate how McElroy spoke of Tennessee in light of Alabama’s performance.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

College football media reacts to shocking D.J. Uiagalelei news

With Clemson football’s woes continuing to add up, the Tigers finally benched struggling quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei against Pitt. D.J. Uiagalelei’s first season as a starter for Clemson has been a study in filling impossible shoes. Unfortunately for the young quarterback, the mistakes and failing confidence caught up to him against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

LSU AD is calling Dabo to offer him the HC job......

Obviously Dabo is going to say no, but that's how LSU's AD works: he forces someone to say no and then moves on. https://www.saturdaydownsouth.com/lsu-football/lsu-coaching-rumors-dabo-swinney-among-candidates-for-tigers-job-per-report/. This would certainly be a splash hire. May 6, 2020: "I know I went to Clemson and got a degree, prob more than you ever did....
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
AllPennState

AllPennState

Philadelphia, PA
187
Followers
254
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPennState is a FanNation channel covering Penn State athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy