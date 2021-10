Investing.com -- Tata Elxsi Ltd (NS: TTEX ): The design and tech services provider reported an increase in net profit of 58.89% to Rs 125.33 crore in the quarter ending September 2021, QoQ and 10.54% sequentially. Growth witnessed in the company’s largest division, Embedded Product Design at 10.6% QoQ and 34.4% YoY in constant currency terms, was largely responsible for Tata Elxsi’s positive quarterly earnings result.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO