Christian Darrisaw’s rookie growth was stunted this summer by injury, disabling his acclimation to the Minnesota Vikings offense. The Virginia Tech alumnus was selected out of the 1st Round of the 2021 NFL Draft, a spot in the draft that generally mandates the player sees action immediately. And this theory was accelerated by the release of Riley Reiff in March, who was a part of the Vikings offensive line from 2017 to 2020. So, boom — the Vikings would own stalwart tackles on the opposite ends of their offensive line in Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO