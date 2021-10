Gizelle Bryant’s love life is the constant target of jabs by RHOP co-stars. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant’s love life has been a hot topic on the show. In fact, Wendy Osefo didn’t hold back her opinions when Gizelle brought a certain rumor to the group. Eddie Osefo was accused of cheating on Wendy. Although Gizelle said she didn’t think the rumor was true, Wendy still felt as if Gizelle was trying to attack her marriage. So she went in on Gizelle about her failed marriage with Jamal Bryant. She said Gizelle must have had low self-esteem to take him back after he cheated on her. At this point, Gizelle decided that her friendship with Wendy was beyond saving.

