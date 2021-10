Purdue’s quarterbacks have been a mystery this season. Jack Plummer and Aidan O’Connell have both started, with each turning in highlight-worthy moments, but neither has played consistently enough to lock down the position. And so Jeff Brohm has left us — and probably most importantly, Iowa’s coaching staff — to wonder about who will start for the Boilermakers against the No. 2 Hawkeyes on Saturday.

IOWA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO