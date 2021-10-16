CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Seasonably cool weather returns to area

By KYLIE HAWN Staff Writer
huntingdondailynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall lovers will be able to break out their hoodies this weekend to enjoy the coziness, as more seasonable temperatures are in the the forecast, at least through the weekend. According to Alan Reppert, meteorologist with Accuweather.com, a strong front will push through the area today, bringing showers and even some...

www.huntingdondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine, Milder Temps And Rain Before Pleasant Halloween Weekend

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The sun, milder temperatures and rainfall will all make a return this week. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says most of Minnesota will be near or below freezing overnight Monday, with the Twin Cities around 37 degrees. Rain will continue to fall along the I-90 corridor before tapering off before midnight. The metro’s high Monday will be in the mid-50s, with much of northern Minnesota in the high-40s. The sun will shine for much of Monday and Tuesday, before a storm system creeps in from the northwest corner of the state beginning around midnight Wednesday. (credit: CBS) Most of the state will get rain, with Wednesday morning’s commute in the metro shaping up to be a soggy one. The most widespread rainfall will occur between lunchtime and dinnertime. The system — which is not expected to bring severe weather — will linger until early Thursday morning, leaving many areas with about an inch or more of precipitation. Friday will be breezy and mild, ushering in a dry, pleasant and mostly-sunny Halloween weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Accuweather Com
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland weather: Rainy week ahead, high temperatures to stick in the 60s and 70s, forecasters say

The Baltimore area should brace for a few rounds of rain this week, forecasters said, with storms beginning Monday night. Much of the day Monday is poised to be “rather pleasant,” according to a forecast from the National Weather Service, with temperatures in the 70s despite cloudy conditions. But by the evening, an approaching cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms, which could stick ...
MARYLAND STATE
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Warm, breezy start to the workweek

Good morning, folks! Temperatures this morning have fallen into the 40s and 50s under a clear sky. Sunny conditions will continue throughout this Monday afternoon. Winds will increase as we get close to the noon hour with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temps will increase and exceed the seasonal temps into the upper […]
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy