TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Department of Health is holding three COVID-19 booster clinics for seniors in the next week. Each clinic will be held at a senior center in the county. Walk-ins are available, but officials said pre-registration is preferred. Here are the locations, dates and times for each: Catonsville Senior Center: Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Ateaze Senior Center: Friday, Oct. 15 From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jacksonville Senior Center: Oct. 26 from 1 p.m to 5 p.m. Booster shots are currently only available for the Pfizer vaccine. The department said those who are either 65 or older, between 50- and...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO