Ready to see the origin story of the CW’s newest hero, coming to the primetime lineup in 2022? DC FanDome unveiled a sneak peek at the upcoming Naomi. Kaci Walfall stars as the titular character, a cool, confident, comic book–loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. As Naomi journeys to the heights of the Multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. And speaking of “our heroes” and those we already have gotten to know, one is the reason why Naomi ends up in the position she does in the new clip.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO