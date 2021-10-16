CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Robert Durst hospitalized, placed on a ventilator after contracting COVID

 7 days ago
The Jinx subject is in the hospital two days after he was sentenced to life...

NBC News

Robert Durst sick with Covid-19, and on a ventilator, following life sentence, lawyer says

New York real estate heir Robert Durst has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently connected to a ventilator, his attorney said. “All we know he’s tested positive for Covid-19, he’s in hospital and on a ventilator," Dick DeGuerin told NBC News on a phone call. "He looked awful Thursday, worst I’ve ever seen him. He was having difficulty breathing, he was having difficulty speaking."
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheWrap

Robert Durst Hospitalized and on Ventilator With COVID

Robert Durst, who was earlier this week sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Susan Berman, has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently on a ventilator, his lawyer told the media on Saturday. “We were notified he tested positive, so we’re all very concerned,” Dick DeGuerin, Durst’s...
