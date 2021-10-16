'Atlanta is like drag boot camp' | Inside Atlanta's thriving drag queen scene

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – In an attempt to increase the White population and maintain White political control, the city of Atlanta expanded its borders northward to include the once rural area called Bulkhead. This successful annexation was made in 1952 under Mayor William Hartfield’s “Plan of Improvement”. Today, Atlanta is a far different municipality. The Bulkhead district has grown to become the wealthiest area in the city with its chic homes, luxurious shops, high-end restaurants and elaborate mansions. But residents in this predominantly White enclave are frustrated, angry and scared. Earlier this year, Georgia state lawmakers introduced legislation that would give residents the opportunity to vote on making Bulkhead its own separate city. The idea to secede is not new. “Bulkhead City” has become a topic of discussion for years, but the city’s recent increase in crime has caused efforts for cityhood to gain serious momentum. For decades, the affluent Bulkhead district has been one of the safest areas in Atlanta. Since 2019, it has seen a sizable increase in the number of murders, shootings, robberies, carjackings and street racing. 2020 was the deadliest year in more than two decades for the city as a whole. When asked about secession, Bulkhead residents will also point to the decrease in the quality of services, the heavy tax burden, City Hall corruption, struggling schools and zoning disputes.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO