Atlanta, GA

'Atlanta is like drag boot camp' | Inside Atlanta's thriving drag queen scene

11Alive
11Alive
 7 days ago
ATLANTA — In honor of Atlanta pride month 2021, 11Alive is taking a closer look at the city's thriving drag scene. You might be familiar with RuPaul's Drag Race, one of the most awarded reality TV shows in history. RuPaul got her start in Atlanta - helping lay the foundation for...

Comments / 8

Tom Zuckerberg
7d ago

These people have lost there minds and the jab will add will turn people into this as well more like this to the whole country what a shame sad really no one will be real in 2-3 years Mark my words and people watch today.

Reply(2)
7
Honest Peckerwood
7d ago

Another example of why Atlanta is the toilet bowl of the south.

Reply
17
William Barham
7d ago

That's why AIDS was considered the miracle disease for so long...it turned fruits into vegetables...🤔😳

Reply
4
 

