Here's what the QB had to say heading into Week 6 of 2021. "I think he's able to do everything. He can run, he can throw, and I don't think his game through the air gets enough credit. I think he's able to throw the ball extremely well and he's able to do everything. If the protection breaks down, he's able to get out of there and make plays that no one else on the planet can make. I know the defense is working hard they're doing their best trying to watch as much film as they can and get a good beat for their offense."

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO