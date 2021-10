The HBO Max adaptation of the DC Comics series DMZ received a ton of new details and images at DC FanDome 2021. DMZ is a four-part limited series that is being led by Selma and When They See Us' Ava DuVernay and Westworld writer Roberto Patino. The Mandalorian's Rosario Dawson is set to star as Alma and DMZ will tell the story of a USA that is in the middle of its second civil war. This war is between the Free States of America and the United States of America and the rule of law is "dictated by the most powerful person at any point at time."

