Batman: Caped Crusader teased at DC FanDome

The Batman director Matt Reeves just gave fans a quick look at another shot from the trailer. DC FanDome is almost upon us, and fans are very excited to see what the new movie has up its sleeve. Last year, the show had the first trailer of The Batman and people were over the moon. This take on Bruce Wayne and Gotham was different from every version that's been on the screen before. Batman is much younger than most cinematic interpretations. Robert Pattinson is a good choice for this approach as he brings some uncut edge to a more inexperienced Caped Crusader. Being so early in the fight against Gotham's underworld means that he had less equipment to play around with. The shot of those leather ears lets you know how far along the operations are. Still, a brooding Bruce Wayne looking out over the city at sunset is enough to get any Bat-fan charged up.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO