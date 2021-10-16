CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Batman: Caped Crusader teased at DC FanDome

Primetimer
Primetimer
 7 days ago

Bruce Timm, co-creator of Batman: The Animated Series, is teaming with J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves on an...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Director Patty Jenkins Shares Exciting Update About Wonder Woman 3

Watch: Gal Gadot Calls "Wonder Woman" Success "Amazing" Wonder Woman 3 is indeed a go and will star not one but two familiar faces. In December, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it will "fast-track development on the third installment" of the hit movie franchise to star returning actress Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and be written and helmed again by director Patty Jenkins. On Saturday, Oct. 16, at the DC Fandome 2021 event, the latter confirmed that the new film was definitely still in the works and shared a new detail about the movie's casting.
MOVIES
Variety

Ryan Gosling in Talks to Play Ken Opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie in Warner Bros. and Mattel Movie

Margot Robbie’s Barbie has seemingly found her Ken in Ryan Gosling. The two-time Oscar-nominee is in final negotiations to star in the upcoming Warner Bros. and Mattel film, directed by Greta Gerwig, who also co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach. Robbie also does double duty on the project; in addition to starring as the iconic Mattel doll, she’s producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, which is coming off an Oscar-winning run for last year’s “Promising Young Woman.” Producers on “Barbie” also include LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara; Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz; and David Heyman. Plans to adapt Barbie’s...
MOVIES
CNET

DC Fandome: How to watch, when it starts and how much Batman will be there

This weekend, there's one place to see all your favorite DC superheroes. DC Fandome is an online event promising trailers, news and first-look previews of forthcoming adventures for Batman, Superman, Aquaman, another Batman, Harley Quinn, the Flash, Peacemaker and quite possibly another Batman too. The action takes in movies, TV...
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Timm
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
J.j. Abrams
MovieWeb

The Batman Character Posters Tease Riddler's Introduction Ahead of DC FanDome

Two new character posters have been released for The Batman ahead of the new trailer's arrival this weekend. On Saturday, DC FanDome will debut new footage from the movie with an all-new trailer, and it's certainly one of the biggest reasons fans will be tuning in. To help promote the big day, DC has dropped two new posters featuring Batman and Riddler, and you can take a look at them below.
MOVIES
asapland.com

Star Wars: The New Trilogy Might Have Gorgeous “Gal Gadot”

Star Wars: The New Trilogy Might Have Gorgeous “Gal Gadot” It is said that in Lucasfilm, they are very interested in recruiting the actress who plays Wonder Woman. Although Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive at closing the Skywalker saga. The franchise will go for a long time since Disney and Lucasfilm have big plans.
MOVIES
Variety

Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

The Batman Main Trailer | DC FanDome 2021

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Starring alongside Pattinson (“Tenet,” “The Lighthouse”) as Gotham’s famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz (“Big Little Lies,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (“Love & Mercy,” “12 Years a Slave”) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (“No Time to Die,” “Westworld”) as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro (the “Transformers” films, “The Plot Against America”) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (“The Magnificent Seven,” “Interrogation”) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (“Farewell Amor”) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the “Planet of the Apes” films, “Black Panther”) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (“The Gentlemen,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”) as Oswald Cobblepot. Reeves (“The Planet of the Apes” franchise) directed from a screenplay by Reeves & Peter Craig, based on characters from DC.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Fandome#Animated Series#Crusader#Hbo Max#Hbo
IGN

The Batman: Short Teaser Released Ahead of DC FanDome Trailer Reveal

A short teaser for The Batman has been released ahead of this weekend's DC FanDome, which will debut a brand new trailer for Matt Reeves' much-anticipated movie. The six-second clip posted on Twitter shows the Bat-Signal lighting up a dark, drenched frame and illuminating some words on screen. The text is simultaneously read aloud by Robert Pattinson's Batman. "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," the growling voice says, right before the panel changes to present details for the DC FanDome event.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

'The Batman' Robert Pattinson Teaser For DC FanDome Trailer

WB and director Matt Reeves release a pretty cool teaser for The Batman movie coming to the DC FanDome online event on Saturday. The official Twitter account for the movie tweeted a short teaser featuring the Bat-Signal with a voice-over from Robert Pattinson. “It’s not just a signal; it’s a...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

The Batman Shares New Look at Riddler and Selina Kyle Before DC FanDome

DC FanDome is almost here and it’s clear that Matt Reeves’ The Batman is the focal point of the event. Yesterday, Reeves shared a screenshot from the upcoming DC FanDome trailer. The film’s official Twitter account also released a teaser featuring the bat signal with the caption “It’s not just a signal; it’s a warning.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
cinelinx.com

Black Adam Tease Kicks Off DC FanDome

The Man In Black himself, Dwayne Johnson helped to kick off the 2nd annual DC Fandome and gave us first look footage of him in the titular role of BLACK ADAM. This footage definitely has not disappointed. We also have a few stills that gives us a better look at...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman Fans Are Loving Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman in DC FanDome Trailer

DC FanDome has come to an end, and the event's finale was all about The Batman. Not only did fans get to see a new trailer for the highly-anticipated film, but there was an awesome featurette with special guests Matt Reeves (the director), Robert Pattinson (Batman), and Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman). There are so many things to unpack from DC FanDome's The Batman segment ranging from Andy Serkis' first appearance as Alfred to a look at some more of the Riddler's victims. Twitter is abuzz talking about the new trailer, and folks are especially excited about all of the moments featuring Kravitz as Catwoman. Before checking out some of the tweets from fans, you can view Reeves' reaction to the trailer in the post below...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman Director Matt Reeves Reveals First Look At DC FanDome Trailer

The Batman director Matt Reeves just gave fans a quick look at another shot from the trailer. DC FanDome is almost upon us, and fans are very excited to see what the new movie has up its sleeve. Last year, the show had the first trailer of The Batman and people were over the moon. This take on Bruce Wayne and Gotham was different from every version that's been on the screen before. Batman is much younger than most cinematic interpretations. Robert Pattinson is a good choice for this approach as he brings some uncut edge to a more inexperienced Caped Crusader. Being so early in the fight against Gotham's underworld means that he had less equipment to play around with. The shot of those leather ears lets you know how far along the operations are. Still, a brooding Bruce Wayne looking out over the city at sunset is enough to get any Bat-fan charged up.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘The Harder They Fall’ reviews: ‘Dynamite’ Netflix Western features a ‘stellar’ Black cast

Six months after she stole the Oscars with her epic walk through Union Station, Regina King brings her trademark charisma back to the screen in Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall.” Directed and co-written by Jeymes Samuel – Boaz Yakin shares screenwriting credit – “The Harder They Fall” is a Western set in the postbellum period that pits Jonathan Majors against Idris Elba in a revenge narrative. Samuel has assembled an impressive cast that also includes Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, Edi Gathegi, and others. It opened in a limited theatrical release on October 22 in advance of its November...
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Official 'The Batman' Trailer Shows a Gritty and Unrelenting Take on the Caped Crusader

This year’s digital DC Fandome has just unveiled the official trailer for Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. The two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer showcases the key villains like the Riddler and Penguin while Batman’s relationship with Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman is further revealed. Directed by Matt Reeves, this new take on the Caped Crusader portrays a much darker and grittier version of Batman who is hell-bent on stopping crime the only way he knows how — with force.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy