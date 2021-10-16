CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Harley Quinn offers a quick "coloring book" teaser for Season 3

Primetimer
Primetimer
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The early glimpse of Season 3...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
ramascreen.com

Teaser Trailer For LOST IN SPACE Final Season

Netflix has released this official teaser trailer for the third and final season of Lost in Space. All episodes drop December 1, 2021, only on Netflix. In the third and final season of Lost in Space, the stakes are higher than ever and the Robinson family’s survival instincts will be put to the ultimate test. After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy, Penny, Will and the Robot must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation — but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever. Meanwhile John and Maureen — with Don at their side — must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids. The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of not just being lost — but being separated from the ones they love… as they face the greatest alien threat yet.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

HBO Max Shares Early Harley Quinn Season 3 Footage

HBO Max Shares Early Harley Quinn Season 3 Footage. It’s been well over a year since Kaley Cuoco’s animated Harley Quinn last graced our screens. And even though its future was in doubt for a little while, the show finally has a new home on HBO Max and now season 3 is right around the corner. Unfortunately for us, animation takes forever to churn out. But today’s DC FanDome livestream gave viewers a peek at the Clown Princess of Crime’s long-awaited return to the airwaves. Watch it in the player below.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Harley Quinn' Season 3 Footage Reveals Harley and Ivy Together At Last

HBO Max has revealed our first look at the upcoming third season of Harley Quinn, the absolutely delightful and irreverent animated series that follows our favorite Mistress of Mayhem (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) as she attempts to make a name for herself as one of Batman's worst nemeses. The new footage was unveiled as part of this weekend's epic DC FanDome event, which boasted announcements and reveals from a number of much-anticipated films, TV shows, and video games — as well as upcoming animated projects.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lake Bell
Person
Kaley Cuoco
thedigitalfix.com

DC FanDome: Harley Quinn season 3 trailer confirms Poison Ivy romance, 2022 release date

Harley Quinn is back for another season. The HBO Max animated series has its third season on the way, and a trailer was revealed during the DC FanDome livestream. The TV series, which takes a more mature look at Harley Quinn, and the wider Bat-universe, has become one of the highlights in the greater DC franchise. Both 13-episode seasons thus far have been widely regarded for their humourous, slightly leftfield take on Gotham and its inhabitants, focussing more on character drama than superhero hijinks. Central to this is Harley herself, voiced by Kaley Cuoco, who’s more detached from the Joker than in previous iterations.
TV SERIES
bookriot.com

In Defense of Harley Quinn

I’ve always been a girl who was into reading, movies, and pop culture. I remember growing up in San Juan, Puerto Rico, going to high school and college there and immersing myself in movies, music, and books. The fantasy and the stories of it all provided a much needed escape when the stress of school was too much or even my own personal life. And one thing that has always stood out to me was how certain characters have inspired me throughout my life.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batgirl Rumored to Replace Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey Sequel

Warner Bros. hasn't officially greenlit a sequel to Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), but a new rumor suggests the second installment may replace Harley Quinn with Batgirl, another leading lady from the DC Universe. Margot Robbie has portrayed Harley Quinn in WB's DC Extended Universe, first appearing in 2016's Suicide Squad, followed by 2020's Birds of Prey and this year's The Suicide Squad. But would WB develop a sequel to Birds of Prey without the highly popular Harley Quinn?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coloring Book#Poison Ivy#Harley With Lake Bell
Collider

’Suicide Squad’ Game Phone Number Calls Amanda Waller, Who Thinks You’re Harley Quinn

With DC FanDome fast approaching, occurring on October 16, fans are clamoring for new updates and announcements to come out of the entertainment juggernaut. One of the many things that will be getting an update is the status of the upcoming video game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Since its initial trailer, the game has been pretty silent, so the marketing team behind the title decided to have a little fun by tweeting out the "phone number" of the Suicide Squad's handler and leader of A.R.G.U.S, Amanda Waller.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Does Dottie Quinn die in You season 3?

We’re still in shock over everything that happened in You season 3, but we’re most invested in breaking down the characters who died this season and the ones who could’ve died. Does Dottie Quinn die in the third season?. There were some character deaths that we saw coming and some...
TV SERIES
wbwn.com

Teaser Released for Ozark Season 4

Netflix just revealed the fourth and final season will return on January 21, 2022, BUT there’s a catch!. Season 4 will be released in two parts consisting of 7 episodes each. Check out the just released teaser for the upcoming fourth and final season, which picks up following the aftermath...
OZARK, IL
ramascreen.com

Official Teaser For HANNA Season 3

Amazon has released this official teaser for Hanna Season 3 which premieres November 24, 2021 globally on Prime Video. The third season of HANNA continues the journey of an extraordinary young woman, played by Esmé Creed-Miles, who was created by the sinister organization Utrax and trained to be an assassin. Hanna (Creed-Miles) is now secretly trying to destroy Utrax from the inside and free herself from its grasp with the help of her previous nemesis, former-CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos). Together they have coerced high-ranking Utrax agent John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) into aiding their mission, but her fellow young assassins, Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), as well as new foes are starting to suspect Hanna’s plot. As Hanna moves closer to her goal, she begins to uncover not only a world-changing agenda but the true power behind Utrax that stands between her and freedom.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Primetimer

Locke & Key loses some of its magic in Season 2

"Netflix’s show about teens fighting demons with magical keys is back, but Locke & Key’s second season makes some big changes," says Andrew Webster. "The pace is faster, the tone is darker, and with that, it loses some of the magic that made the show so interesting in the first place. Things don’t start out so dark, though. At the outset of Locke & Key’s second season, things are going well for the Locke family. After dealing with the death of their father and surviving a fight with a demon in season 1, they’re able to spend the summer relaxing with friends and their keys. It’s one of the rare times in the series we see magic used for having fun; Kinsey (Emilia Jones) is relaxing inside her own head (literally), and younger brother Bodie (Jackson Robert Scott) is using a new super-strength key to rearrange old furniture. It’s playful and surreal — but it doesn’t last for long. Eventually, the demon makes its return, and the rest of the season feels like a race as the Locke kids try to defeat it. The new season is certainly darker than its predecessor, and it delves a little more into the history of magic in this world. But it also moves too fast for its own good. Whereas season 1 was about introducing mystery, the sophomore effort is more like a drawn-out superhero battle."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy