Native Union CLIC Classic & Leather Sling for iPhone 13 Series can be worn 2 ways

Improve your music-listening experience while staying apprised of what’s going on around you. And do it while wearing the Anker Soundcore Frames Bluetooth glasses. Available in 10 stylish designs, these spectacles have a quick-release system that lets you swap one out for the other. The Pull and Plug switchable design lets you change between them depending on your outfit or occasion. Delivering up to 5.5 hours of playtime, these glasses work with Soundcore’s magnetic charger to fast-charge. That option gives you 1.5 hours of playtime after just 10 minutes of charging. You’ll love the OpenSurround audio with two customized drivers in each arm. And they pair with your connected device for use on phone or video calls. Moreover, you can easily control them using your touch or voice thanks to their compatibility with voice assistants. Finally, they’re IPX4 rated for splash resistance.

7 DAYS AGO