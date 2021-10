AEW President Tony Khan has announced a special “Buy-In” (pre-show) special for this Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. As many fans may know, AEW Rampage will be going head-to-head with WWE SmackDown between 10PM EST and 10:30PM EST due to SmackDown airing on FS1 later than the their scheduled timeframe of 8PM EST to 10PM EST. Having said that, Khan has raised the stakes and announced this special Buy-In special between 9PM EST to 10PM EST on AEW’s YouTube channel and it will feature a much-anticipated singles match between “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson and Bobby Fish.

