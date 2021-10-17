Man wanted on murder charges found hiding in crawl space under Atlanta home
ATLANTA — A Georgia man has been arrested for murder after police found him hiding in a crawl space at an Atlanta home.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 19-year-old Demetrius Leshawn Baker Friday. Baker lives in Stockbridge.
Baker is accused of shooting 19-year-old Cashe Regia Lah’Jay Green Hudson in the head on Friendly Hills Drive in Decatur on Sept. 27.
Baker was arrested without incident and taken to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.
