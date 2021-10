Want to be in a movie with Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins?. If you’re between the ages of 12 to 17, this could be your chance. Focus Features’ “Armageddon Time” stars Millburn’s own Oscar winner Anne Hathaway, two-time Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins and Emmy winner Jeremy Strong, who plays Kendall Roy on HBO’s “Succession.” The film also stars child actors Michael Banks Repeta (”Uncle Frank”), Jaylin Webb (”The Wonder Years”) and Ryan Sell (”House of Cards”).

