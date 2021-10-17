Baystate Health reports 54 COVID-19 patients, 9 in critical care
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 54 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Saturday.
Of those numbers reported, 9 are in the critical care unit.
Chicopee mandates masks in all municipal buildings
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 40 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 4 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 4 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 6 confirmed
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0