Baystate Health reports 54 COVID-19 patients, 9 in critical care

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 54 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Of those numbers reported, 9 are in the critical care unit.

Chicopee mandates masks in all municipal buildings

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 40 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 4 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 4 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 6 confirmed

