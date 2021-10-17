CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Baystate Health reports 54 COVID-19 patients, 9 in critical care

By Jillian Andrews
WWLP
WWLP
 7 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 54 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Of those numbers reported, 9 are in the critical care unit.

Chicopee mandates masks in all municipal buildings

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 40 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 4 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 4 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 6 confirmed

Rays of Hope: Pink Parade of Hope

It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and this Sunday, October 24 marks the 28th annual 'Rays of Hope Walk & Run Toward the Cure of Breast Cancer.' And this year will be both a virtual and a drive-through event called the 'Pink Parade of Hope.
WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

