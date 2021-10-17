Immaculata over No. 12 Rutgers Prep - Girls soccer recap

We are now into the semifinal round of the 2021 Mercer County Tournament, and what do you know, the coaches’ seeds were actually just about spot on this season. Top-seeded Pennington has outscored teams 14-0, and will want to plant its flag Thursday night as the record-breaking holders. But Chad Bridges’ side will have no picnic in the semifinal: awaiting the five-time defending champions will be fourth-seeded Hopewell Valley, on its home turf no less, in a rematch of a very competitive contest from October 2 won by Pennington 2-0.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO