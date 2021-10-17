CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

Immaculata over No. 12 Rutgers Prep - Girls soccer recap

By Matt Cosentino
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Devin Reeves had a goal and an assist to help sixth-seeded Immaculata earn a 3-1 upset over third-seeded Rutgers Prep, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the quarterfinals of...

www.nj.com

NJ.com

