If you, like me, are a tax-paying resident of Iowa you should also care about the fiasco at our southern border and be glad the governor is interested. Before this mess is fixed we will have to support via taxes many people who don't have the courage to stay and fight for their own country. We also will almost certainly have to have a different president. So I am grateful that our Iowa governor cares enough to do something.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO