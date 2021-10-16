CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Towson, MD

Towson hands Rhode Island its 1st loss, earns 28-7 upset win

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Devin Matthews ran for two first-quarter touchdowns and Towson upset Rhode Island 28-7 in a Colonial Athletic Association battle Saturday.

The Tigers defense allowed Rhode Island just 162 yards of offense and shut out the Rams over the final three quarters.

The Rams (5-1, 3-1), who came into the game undefeated, faced a long bus ride for the road game but got a last-minute lift from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who picked up the entire tab and flew the team to Maryland on his team plane.

Chris Ferguson completed 16 of 25 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown for Towson (3-3, 2-1). Jerry Howard Jr. carried 27 times for 106 yards and a score.

Justice Antrum had 62 yards rushing and a touchdown on 15 carries for Rhode Island.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1947 — In front of a capacity crowd of 35,000 at Columbia’s Baker Field in New York, the Lions end Army’s 32-game unbeaten streak in a 21-20 upset. An interception in Army’s final drive seals the win, the first over an Army team that had not surrendered a point all season until the loss to Columbia.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Towson, MD
College Sports
Towson, MD
Sports
State
Maryland State
Towson, MD
Football
City
Towson, MD
Local
Maryland College Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
State
Rhode Island State
Local
Maryland Football
The Associated Press

Hockey team kicks off delayed season with Joey Chestnut

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A hockey team in Worcester kicked off its season by watching competitive eater Joey Chestnut devour a dozen four-inch blueberry pies in 90 seconds. The Telegram & Gazette reports that Chestnut was invited as part of the festivities for the Worcester Railers’ first game of the season Saturday night at the DCU Center. Last season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

625K+
Followers
335K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy