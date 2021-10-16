CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi, after 4-goal opener, takes aim at Canucks

The Detroit Red Wings seemed to have their season opener against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions under control. It all fell apart in the last seven minutes of regulation, as they squandered a three-goal lead and lost 7-6 in overtime to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Detroit...

Last year, the Detroit Red Wings didn’t have much to smile about. They only managed to win 19 games on the year, and their -44 goal differential was anything but inspiring. The one thing that the Wings and their fans were able to hold onto was the fact that their team has a lot of young talent. While there aren’t very high expectations with the new season getting underway this week, the youth movement is definitely in full swing.
It’s his first game since January, and he’s no worse for wear!. Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi has tallied his third goal of the game tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the regular season opener, burying a power play goal to give his team a 4-1 lead:
Bertuzzi recorded an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks. Fantasy managers abound pivoted toward Bertuzzi after his four-goal outburst versus the Lightning in Friday's season opener. The fiery winger salvaged his performance by linking up with Sam Gagner for an empty-net tally. Nonetheless, Bertuzzi's production could waver a bit as long as team captain Dylan Larkin (undisclosed) is out of the lineup.
Tyler Bertuzzi gave the Detroit Red Wings a 2-0 lead against the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena. The talented forward was able to maneuver the puck between his legs, then split defensemen Victor Hedman and Jan Rutta to put the puck in the net.
Detroit — Fans and players alike waited some 18 months for this game, this evening, and no one really went home disappointed. Opening the home portion of the regular season Thursday at Little Caesars Arena, the Red Wings entertained their home fans for most of the night, but saw the Tampa Bay Lightning ultimately rally and stun the Red Wings, 7-6, in overtime.
The start of the Tampa Bay Lightning's drive for a three-peat was a dud, as team captain Steve Stamkos put it. They'll look for a quick turnaround when they visit Detroit in the Red Wings' season opener on Thursday. Tampa Bay's banner-raising celebration on Tuesday was marred by a 6-2...
The Detroit Red Wings blew two three-goal leads in tonight's season opener against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa took the game 7-6 in overtime. Despite the loss, Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi had a night to remember. He scored four of Detroit's six goals, including...
Tyler Bertuzzi’s incredible four-goal game in Thursday night’s Detroit Red Wings opener evoked memories of Sergei Fedorov’s five-goal game during the 1996-97 season. Bertuzzi nearly reached five in the Wings’ 7-6 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena. The 2021-22 season marks the 25th anniversary of that 1996-97 season, in which the Red Wings snapped a Stanley Cup drought of more than four decades. To commemorate the anniversary — for one of the most-beloved championship teams in the history of Detroit sports — the Free Press has crafted a new hardcover book, “Stanleytown 25 Years Later: The Inside Story of How the Stanley Cup Returned to the Motor City after 41 Frustrating Seasons.” “Stanleytown 25 Years Later” costs $39.95 and can be ordered at RedWings.PictorialBook.com. Books are shipping right now. The following excerpt from the book recounts Fedorov’s five-goal night, when he scored all Detroit’s goals and when the Wings rallied for a Christmastime victory in overtime.
Tampa, Fla. — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the league has only four unvaccinated players as it opens up the 2021-22 season. Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is one of those four players who have chosen not to get vaccinated. "Just personal choice, freedom of choice, and life choice," Bertuzzi...
Bertuzzi scored a goal on two shots and had two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Columbus. Bertuzzi broke a 1-1 tie midway through the third period, receiving a Dylan Larkin feed on a 2-on-1 and going top shelf on Columbus netminder Joonas Korpisalo. The 26-year-old Bertuzzi is off to a terrific start to the season, racking up five goals and an assist through three games. He also owns a plus-7 rating that is tied for the best such mark in the NHL.
Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi sure lives up to the lyrics of a chant for Ted Lasso character Roy Kent, the prickly but lovable soccer player. In his prime, and to the very end of his illustrious (and fictional) career, fans would serenade him using his name with this:
“I’ve talked about this lots. We want to look after each other,” Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill said in the aftermath of a wild 7-6 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning that saw captain Dylan Larkin get ejected from the game (and ultimately suspended by the NHL for one game) because of a punch he threw at Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph. “Obviously there was a lot of guys that were willing to stick up for Dylan on the ice and on the bench. I think we’re a close-knit group.”
