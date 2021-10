Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks generated headlines Tuesday when he confirmed that All-Star guard Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team as Irving remains unvaccinated against COVID-19. New York City is enforcing its mandate that requires in-market NBA personnel to receive one of the safe and available vaccines or obtain an approved medical or religious exemption to enter arenas such as Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden, meaning Irving would not be eligible to play in Nets home game nor road games vs. the Knicks.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO