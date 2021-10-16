SIU defeats North Dakota 31-28

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes improve to 4-2 on the season with a 20-13 win over North Dakota at home. The Coyotes took the lead in the 1st quarter and never let go of it with a win over the Missouri Valley Conference Rival. For South Dakota, Carson Camp completed 16 of 23 passing attempts for 179 yards, with two touchdowns. Travis Theis led the way in rushing with 23 attempts for 138 yards. The two touchdowns came through the hands of Caleb Vander Esch and Wesley Eliodor.

