Halloween is just around the corner! Despite all things SPOOKtacular taking place currently at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney is also gearing up for the big holiday shift. Christmas will be here before we know it and Disney is getting ready to spread holiday cheer with incoming holiday plans recently unveiled for each Disney Parks and even Disney Springs. With so much jolly holiday fun on the way, Disney fans are making their plans to visit the Parks. Magic Kingdom Park is getting a new holiday special ticketed event called “Disney Very Merriest After Hours”. After TWO months of having tickets for sale, Disney has finally sold out on one party night.

