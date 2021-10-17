CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Police search for missing South Alabama man

WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pKsZ5_0cTaleZh00

( WHNT ) — Authorities are searching for a missing 76-year-old man from south Alabama.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), 76-year-old Walter William Newman has been missing from the Pine Hill community since October 14. He may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.

Russellville Police search for missing woman

Newman is a white man, 5’10, 190 lbs., with gray or partially gray hair and blue eyes.

Pine Hill Police say he may be traveling in a gray 2011 Toyota Tundra with the tag number DV64475.

If anyone has information related to Newman’s whereabouts, call 334-963-4351 or 911.

