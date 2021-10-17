CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RECAP: Texas Tech stifles Kansas, 41-14

Henry Colombi passed for 124 yards and SaRodorick Thompson rushed for 83 Saturday as Texas Tech dominated defensively and smacked Kansas 41-14 at Lawrence, Kan.

After allowing 300-plus yards rushing in each of their Big 12 defeats, the Red Raiders (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) limited the Jayhawks (1-5, 0-3) to 273 total yards.

The victory pushed Texas Tech within one win of qualifying for its first bowl appearance since 2017. It marks the first time coach Matt Wells has surpassed four victories after posting that total in each of his first three seasons with the Red Raiders.

Kansas had scored seven points in each Big 12 defeat. It dropped its fifth straight on the season while suffering its 16th consecutive conference loss.

The Red Raiders entered with a defense allowing 34.3 points on average and ranked 84th nationally. Yet the Jayhawks scored each of their two touchdowns inside the final minute on passes by backup Miles Kendrick.

Colin Schooler, the leading active FBS tackler, fueled Texas Tech with five stops and also forced a fumble.

Colombi went 14-for-20 passing, with a touchdown strike to Travis Koontz. Donovan Smith subbed situationally and passed for 70 yards, while adding 37 yards rushing with one touchdown.

The Red Raiders generated 438 yards and drew their only penalty in the fourth quarter just before Jonathan Garibay matched his career-long field goal with a 48-yarder.

Kansas starter Jason Bean struggled with an apparent hand injury, completing 11 of 21 passes for 80 yards, with one interception. Devin Neal rushed for 54 yards on 15 carries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rlC6M_0cTakv5L00
Colombi passed for 86 yards and Thompson rushed for 51 as Texas Tech raced to a 24-0 halftime margin. Colombi scored on a 1-yard rush to cap Texas Tech’s first drive before Erik Ezukanma and Myles Price added scores off jet sweeps of 9 and 7 yards.

Ezukanma added four first-half receptions.

The Red Raiders scored on four of five first-half possessions. The Jayhawks’ Kenny Logan grabbed an interception to end the other drive, though Dadrion Taylor-Demerson countered with a pick for Texas Tech.

–Field Level Media

