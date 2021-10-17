CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Schedule online visits first? It’s the next big thing in health insurance

By Julie Appleby | Kaiser Health News
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4YPf_0cTakpmz00

At the height of the covid-19 pandemic, people often relied on telemedicine for doctor visits. Now, insurers are betting that some patients liked it enough to embrace new types of health coverage that encourages video visits — or outright insists on them.

Priority Health in Michigan, for example, offers coverage requiring online visits first for nonemergency primary care. Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, selling to employers in Connecticut, Maine and New Hampshire, has a similar plan.

“I would describe them as virtual first, a true telehealth primary care physician replacement product,” said Carrie Kincaid, vice president of individual markets at Priority Health, which launched its plans in January as an addition to more traditional Affordable Care Act offerings.

The often lower-premium offerings capitalize on the new familiarity and convenience of online routine care. But skeptics see a downside: the risk of overlooking something important.

“There’s a gestalt of seeing a patient and knowing something is not right, such as maybe picking up early on that they have Parkinson’s,” or listening to their heart and discovering a murmur, said Dr. David Anderson, a cardiologist affiliated with Stanford Health Care in Oakland, California. He said online medicine is a great tool for follow-up visits with established patients but is not optimal for an initial exam.

When enrolling in one of the new plans, patients are encouraged to select an online doctor, who then serves as the patient’s first point of contact for most primary care services and can make referrals for in-person care with an in-network physician, if needed. It’s possible patients never meet their online doctor in person.

Many insurers offering virtual-first plans hire outside firms to provide medical staff. The physicians may hold licenses in several states and not be located nearby. Insurers say participating online doctors can access patients’ medical information and test results through the insurers’ electronic medical records system or those of the third-party online staffing firm. What might prove tricky, experts warn, is transferring information from physicians, clinics or hospitals outside of an insurer’s network. Sharing patient information via EMRs is challenging even for doctors operating under traditional insurance plans with in-person visits — especially moving data between different health systems or specialty practices.

The virtual-first concept was so new that Priority Health called those enrolling this year to ensure they understood how it worked. “If people were more comfortable with brick-and-mortar, they should choose other options,” Kincaid said, adding that the plans have drawn 5,000 enrollees since January, a number she hopes will double next year.

Other versions of telehealth plans are available, offered by big names such as Humana, Kaiser Permanente, Oscar and UnitedHealthcare. Some emphasize but don’t require that primary care starts online. Some are aimed directly at consumers. Others are sold to employers.

Oscar Virtual Care health plans, sold in several states including Texas, Florida and New York, allow patients to choose between online or in-person services.

“These are not virtual-only plans,” said Marianna Spanos, an Oscar vice president and general manager of its virtual care division. “You can always opt to see a more traditional provider.”

Although Kaiser Permanente uses its own in-house medical staff, most insurers rely on contracted physicians, mental health therapists and other staff members, often provided by San Francisco-based Doctor on Demand.

Doctor on Demand launched in 2013, aimed at individual consumers. Starting with a Humana contract in 2019, it has since expanded to offer staffing for several other insurers. The company, which has its own electronic medical records system, hires a range of primary care, mental health and other medical providers. Physicians must be board-certified. Pay is partly based on how many patients they see, and there is no upper limit. Some want to work part time, for example, and many work from home.

In general, virtual-first health plans may carry lower premiums or provide such financial incentives as no copays for online visits. All boast that members can get appointments quickly, sometimes within minutes. Patients with serious problems are assisted in arranging emergency help. If online physicians determine patients need a blood test, immunization or a visit with a specialist, they refer them to a local practice, clinic or specialist within the insurer’s network.

As a strategy to contain costs, think HMO 2.0.

“There’s more control over the patient interaction and where they get referred,” said Sabrina Corlette, a research professor and co-director of the Center on Health Insurance Reforms at Georgetown University.

Still, patients should be aware that some of these plans may allow a brick-and-mortar visit only if their virtual doctor, who may have never examined them in person, deems it necessary.

Skeptics note that many circumstances demand in-person care . One recent study estimated about 66% of primary care visits required it. For example, it’s impossible to check reflexes and difficult to examine tonsils for infection virtually.

Patients in some programs, including Harvard Pilgrim’s, are sent kits that can include devices like blood pressure cuffs and thermometers — though at-home medical measuring devices are often not as accurate as those used in offices. Online physicians may also ask a patient to feel for swollen lymph nodes, shine a light into their throat while on camera or take other actions to help the physician diagnose a problem .

Kincaid, at Priority Health, noted that Doctor on Demand also sets protocols on children’s wellness visits, which it says must be done in person.

“It’s important for children’s wellness visits to get accurate height and weight measures and immunizations,” Kincaid said.

When considering virtual-first plans, advocates say, patients should look closely not just at premiums but also at deductibles and copayments, which may be set at levels that discourage in-person care. Rules are varied and dizzying.

The VirtualBronze plan offered through the federal ACA marketplace in parts of Texas by Community Choice Health, for example, requires hefty patient contributions for many types of in-person visits.

Patients incur no copay for using online Doctor on Demand physicians for primary care visits or for accessing in-person preventive services as defined by the ACA, such as immunizations or cancer screenings. But for other in-person services, Community Choice’s virtual plan will cost patients out-of-pocket because they pay the cost of the care until they meet an annual $8,530 deductible.

Kaiser Permanente’s Virtual Complete plan offered to large employers carries no copay for online care . Patients can opt to see an in-person doctor three times a year for primary care if they’re willing to pay a copay. After those three visits, any additional in-person visits are subject to a deductible.

Plans sold through federal or state marketplaces and those offered by employers must meet the ACA’s requirements. That includes a range of services, from doctor visits to hospital care.

Corlette, at Georgetown, said consumers should be wary of plans that are not ACA-compliant.

She fears the advent of plans that give patients “access to online providers, but nothing else.” And that, she said, “would not be considered major medical insurance.”

This story was first published Oct. 15, 2021, by Kaiser Health News.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This ZIP Code Has The Worst Health Insurance In America

About two-thirds of Americans get health insurance from private insurers, according to USA Facts. About 50% of insurance is covered by programs provided by their employers. Many other Americans get insurance from Medicare and Medicaid. And, millions of Americans have no health insurance at all. The Census put that number at 27.5 million in 2018. […]
HEALTH
redlakenationnews.com

UnitedHealthcare pushing online visits with new 'virtual-first' health plan

UnitedHealthcare has launched what it calls a "virtual-first" health plan where patients start with online health care providers before moving to in-person visits as needed. The Minnetonka-based carrier, which is the nation's largest health insurer,announcedthe health plan this weekas a way to reduce costs at a time when the pandemic has prompted many to try web-based care.
MINNETONKA, MN
beckershospitalreview.com

The state of employer-sponsored health insurance: 7 things to know

A hearing from the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance welcomed testimonies on the current state of insurance coverage in America, with representatives from the Commonwealth Fund providing insight on employer-provided coverage. Here are seven takeaways from the testimony:. 1. A quarter of adults in employer-sponsored plans are underinsured while 42...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Maine State
State
California State
State
Florida State
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

This Company Revolutionizes What Matters for Hospitals, Big Pharma and Health Insurers

You can perch on a 1-legged stool and balance precariously on 2, but if you want to settle in with comfort and safety, you need 3 sturdy legs. With its secure, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) unites customers in sectors as diverse as healthcare delivery, big pharma, life sciences, biotech, insurance and medical device manufacturing.
HEALTH
mobihealthnews.com

How retail giant Walmart plans to disrupt the healthcare industry

Big retail is positioned to shake up the healthcare industry. With more than 200 million weekly customers, Walmart may have the reach to do just that. Walmart’s interest in healthcare isn’t anything new. “Walmart believes we have a right to make healthcare disrupted. We are doing that by providing all...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Plans#Insurance Company#Health Plan#Priority Health#Stanford Health Care
beckershospitalreview.com

Insurance waivers end; hospitalized COVID patients could owe thousands

Americans who are hospitalized with COVID-19 in 2021 may have to pay thousands of dollars in medical bills as insurers lift waivers, according to a University of Michigan analysis published in JAMA Network Open on Oct. 18. The study analyzed more than 4,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations of people with private insurance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital execs eye expanded virtual care and streamlined platforms in years ahead

A new survey from Amwell and HIMSS Analytics sheds light on post-pandemic strategy and planned investments in telehealth at hospitals and health systems. The pandemic hasn’t left much room for long-range planning. Hospitals and health systems spent much of the past year in a state of emergency, grappling with shuttered clinics, staff shortages, taxed ICUs, and other day-to-day crises. Telehealth proved to be a lifeline, but for many organizations that meant launching and scaling telehealth solutions as quickly as possible to meet the overwhelming need. The focus was on speed, not strategy.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
thechronicle-news.com

Coloradans could save 24% on health insurance next year, governor's office says

(The Center Square) – Coloradans could save on average around 24% on their health insurance premiums next year because of the state's reinsurance plan, Gov. Jared Polis's office said on Thursday. The announcement comes after federal regulators approved the state’s final insurance and health care premium plan for 2022 individual...
COLORADO STATE
AMA

Private practices still play big part in primary care

Hospitals and large health systems that own physician practices play a growing role across the medical landscape, but independent practices remain an important part of family medicine, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine. For the study, researchers used data from the...
HEALTH SERVICES
thefreshtoast.com

Now Is The Time To Diversify The Nation’s Medical Workforce — Here’s How

Recruiting diverse students is only part of the goal. Schools must intentionally create inclusive learner-focused and empowering environments to assist underrepresented in medicine (URM) students feel at home and to thrive. In hindsight, 2020 is appearing to be a pivotal time in medical education. Last year saw the emergence of:...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
theeastcountygazette.com

Here’s How to Get the New $1,800 Stimulus Check

Golden State Stimulus is an initiative of Californian state to provide monetary assistance to eligible families and individuals, which primarily aims to support Californians with low and medium incomes and assist those struggling financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For Californians who qualify, there is no requirement to do anything other...
CALIFORNIA STATE
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy