UFC Vegas 40: Nate Landwehr submits Ludovit Klein in the third round after a wild slugfest

Marina Rodriguez – def M. Dern – Joanna Jedrzejczyk. I think Marina Rodriguez is one of the best watches in Women’s MMA at present due to her astounding striking skills that are quite stunning to watch, and coming into tonight’s main event I thought that she would win but I expected a few scares and that pretty much is what happened, with Dern securing one 10-8 round because of her dominance on the floor but lost the other 4 to Marina’s brilliant Muay Thai skills. Because of said striking ability, I believe she should test just how elite she is by facing who is thought to be the division’s #1 or #2 striker, Joanna Jedrzejczyk. she’s in a strange spot in her career after coming off those 2 losses to Rose Namajunas and then winning 2 or her next 4, whilst being a part of one of the best fights in the history of MMA. She hasn’t fought since that classic in March 2020 and I think Marina is a matchup that’ll get her fired up and dedicated to training as hard as she can. It would also provide a top contender once Rose and Zhang Weili complete their rematch and Carla Esparsa will be waiting in the wings for the winner of that one, but both Joanna and Marina would be right at the top of the division with a win.

UFC ・ 11 DAYS AGO