A return to all-time highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones and thus sticking with the seasonal trend that we highlighted in our Q4 fundamental equity forecast. However, the backdrop of elevated inflation persisting longer than previously expected, does still remain a concern and it is how global central banks react to that, which will give us an idea as to whether there is some jitters from current levels. A reminder that the next two weeks will see major central bank rate decisions. As we look ahead to the upcoming week, big tech will be the focal point as earnings from Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft will be announced.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO