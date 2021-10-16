CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers hang with UT Martin before a Skyhawks comeback to win 28-17

By Marlee Wierda
WCIA
WCIA
 7 days ago

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois was close to pulling an upset against UT Martin after the Panthers solidified a 17-7 lead before halftime. The Skyhawks came back to score three unanswered touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter to win it 28-17.

“They won the second half, they made plays in the second half, and quite honestly we as coaches didn’t put our guys in the right positions to make plays that we needed to make,” says head coach Adam Cushing. “What I said after the game is that I’m sick to my stomach, because with the way that these young men have showed up to practice for the last month, their effort has been nothing short of spectacular. and there just a couple plays away, that’s the reality.”

The Panthers are now 1-6 overall, while dropping to 1-1 in OVC play. They face Tennessee Tech next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

