Why Do We Wake Around 3am and Dwell On Our Fears and Shortcomings?

By Featured Psychology
Neuroscience News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Researchers investigate why many of us wake in the middle of the night and dwell on our fears. When I wake at 3am or so, I’m prone to picking on myself. And I know I’m not the only one who does this. A friend of mine calls 3am thoughts “barbed-wire...

J B
6d ago

I worked 27 years on midnight's in underground coal mines before retiring, at 3am every morning, we ate lunch , having been retired for 6 years now I still get up at 3 AM and have a snack

Truthgypsy
5d ago

I get up everyday at 2:30 a.m., have some coffee and read my bible or just pray 🙏 there's a beautiful stillness to the world at that hour.

Karla
5d ago

They say taking B vitamins helps with that. People who experience this are usually deficient in that vitamin.

