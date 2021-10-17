KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday October 16th

Spectacular Saturday for the Concho Valley. Temperatures start off on the chilly side this morning with 40s across most of the area. This afternoon, we warmed up into the lower 70s and upper 60s. Some high clouds moved through the area but otherwise it has been a quiet start to the weekend.

Sunday, slightly warmer as temperatures will begin to climb back in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the week ahead. Overnight lows will also begin to increase slightly with lows in the 50s. The quiet pattern continues into the first half of the work week.

Wednesday, some isolated showers will be possible as a cold front passes to the north of the region. Those isolated rain chances will also be possible for Thursday as well, but by the weekend high pressure will begin to rebuild into the area allowing for mostly clear skies and calm conditions.

