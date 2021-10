Over the course the past several days, Barton County Sheriff’s Office detectives became aware of an attempted unlawful solicitation of a child. Detectives had been contacted by an organization known as Motor City Justice with the information. The facts were reviewed by Sheriff’s Office detectives and the Barton County Attorney’s Office. It was determined the best course of action would be to conduct a sting operation to capture the suspect.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO