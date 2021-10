CLEVELAND, Ohio - Hard as it is to believe, it’s that time again. We would cordially like to welcome you back to the start of another holiday season. Halloween is already upon us, the ceremonial purchase of the first pumpkins, whether for carving or just communing with all your other autumnal décor, should definitely be taking place. Enjoy them now. In just a few short weeks, those funny jack o’ lanterns and big orange squashes will be a little less fulsome, ready to be removed and recycled to make way for the ornamental gourds and cornucopias of Thanksgiving.

