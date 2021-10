KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville said it's mourning after its 15-year-old African lion, Jimmy, died Friday after suffering from age-related health issues. The zoo said Jimmy lived a long life, but had been suffering from spinal issues often seen in older lions. Last week it said he began struggling with mobility in his hind legs, and when it became clear his condition and quality of life was not improving with medications, the zoo said they made the decision to humanely euthanize him.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO