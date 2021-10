Wheatland Electric Cooperative Inc., is giving away a $1,000 Sharing Success grant to an organization located within its service territory for the second year in a row. Giving Goodness, a charity challenge, begins 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, and will run through 7:59 a.m. on Nov. 12. The public challenge is run entirely on the cooperative’s official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WheatlandElectric/.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO