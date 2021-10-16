CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Asteroid-seeking spacecraft named Lucy blasts off

By Associated Press
Martinsville Bulletin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Atlas V rocket blasted off before...

martinsvillebulletin.com

americanmilitarynews.com

NASA Perseverance mission shows flash floods on Mars

Pictures of boulders that were carried by flash floods into a lake bed might not seem too thrilling. But when it’s the Perseverance rover photographing the Martian landscape and capturing evidence of dramatic weather events — and perhaps a climactic change — that occurred on this now-desolate planet billions of years ago, the images are indeed intriguing.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Lucy in the sky with Trojan asteroids

Lucy mission's bold objective is to study a class of distant asteroids - the Trojan asteroids - never explored before by spacecraft, explain Deputy Project Scientist Simone Marchi and Deputy Principal Investigator Cathy Olkin. Spacecraft have roamed far and wide across the Solar System, passing by numerous primitive small bodies...
ASTRONOMY
parabolicarc.com

Lucy Team Analyzing Problem with Spacecraft Solar Array

GREENBELT, Md. (NASA PR) — Following a successful launch on Oct. 16, 2021, analysis of NASA’s Lucy spacecraft systems show the spacecraft is operating well and is stable. Lucy’s two solar arrays have deployed, and both are producing power and the battery is charging. While one of the arrays has latched, indications are that the second array may not be fully latched. All other subsystems are normal. In the current spacecraft attitude, Lucy can continue to operate with no threat to its health and safety. The team is analyzing spacecraft data to understand the situation and determine next steps to achieve full deployment of the solar array.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Orlando Sentinel

Lucy spacecraft lifts off from Cape Canaveral to explore Trojan asteroids, ‘fossils’ of the solar system

A spacecraft named Lucy is on its way to a part of space that’s never been explored after being rocketed into the sky from Cape Canaveral before Saturday’s sunrise. The probe launched on time at 5:34 a.m. aboard United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket, beginning a 4-billion-mile journey to explore the Trojans, two clusters of asteroids that lead and trail Jupiter, stuck in its orbit around the ...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
NASA
Economy
Industry
Aerospace & Defense
spaceexplored.com

ULA launches NASA’s Lucy spacecraft to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids in hopes of discovering secrets of our solar system

NASA and United Launch Alliance launched the Lucy spacecraft in an early morning liftoff beginning its journey the Trojan asteroids. At 5:34 a.m. EDT, a ULA Atlas V 401 rocket lifted off from SLC-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. NASA’s Lucy spacecraft, a first of its kind mission, is headed to study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Gazette

NASA's Lucy — with Colorado connections — ready to blast off

The first available date in the launch window to blast NASA’s Lucy spacecraft into the stars is Saturday, and it looks like she’s going to take full advantage. Weather and conditions forecasts from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida showed a 90% chance of favorable conditions, United Launch Alliance reported. But Coloradoans will have to get up awful early to watch it live — it’s scheduled to blast off 4:34 a.m. MDT Saturday.
COLORADO STATE
Inverse

75 years ago, a Nazi rocket took the of Earth from space

It takes a minute to make out what are smooth white cloud formations floating above the fuzzy greyscale Earth, a swirl of monochrome set against the blackness of space. NASA astronauts have taken more than 900,000 images from space. But 75 years ago — before Scott Kelly was given a Nikon D4, and before the famous “Blue Marble” full view of Earth — there was this. The very first photograph of Earth from space.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover: Studying the Jezero Delta From a Distance

The Perseverance rover and science team took a well-earned rest during conjunction, but there was still exciting news to share! Last week, the first scientific paper containing results from the mission was published in Science Magazine. Images taken of the front of the Jezero delta – a landform created when a river enters a larger body of water – as well as a nearby butte named Kodiak, have led mission scientists to a better understanding of the history and habitability of Jezero crater in the past.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

Jaw-Dropping Direct Image Shows a Baby Exoplanet Over 400 Light-Years Away

Just over 400 light-years away, a baby exoplanet is making its way into the Universe. This, in itself, is not so unusual. We've detected thousands of exoplanets – planets outside the Solar System. Presumably they all had to be newborn at some point too. What makes this exoplanet special is that astronomers obtained a direct image of it – an almost vanishingly rare feat. It's named 2M0437b, and it's one of the youngest exoplanets for which we have ever obtained a direct image. This could give us a new window into the planet formation process, which in turn could help us understand how the...
ASTRONOMY

